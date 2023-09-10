STAUNTON — An Augusta County district judge ruled Friday against the freedom of information request of Augusta County Commissioner of the Revenue candidate Tracy Pyles to receive a list of all county motor vehicles and their assessed values.

Pyles has sought the information to gauge the impact of his campaign proposal to levy a $100 flat tax on county residents instead of the personal property tax applied to each vehicle based on assessed values.

District Judge Rupen Shah said it was not the obligation of current Commissioner of the Revenue Jean Shrewsbury to provide the “compilation of the information and data analysis in the format the plaintiff seeks.”

The judge said commissioners of the revenue “are obligated to provide the information as it exists, when permitted by law.” Under current law, an aggregate listing of personal property is allowed, but not a breakdown of the value of individual vehicles.

Shah further ruled that Pyles could analyze the vehicle data “at his own cost from the records that are already made available.”

Shrewsbury has said releasing individual vehicle information could make her guilty of a Class 1 misdemeanor. The maximum criminal penalty for that is up to a $2,500 fine, a year in prison, or both.

Pyles could appeal the Shah ruling to Augusta County Circuit Court. He was not sure about an appeal on Friday. Pyles has 10 days to file an appeal. “It is hard to get government to give up secrets,” he said outside the courtroom. “The door is only open so wide. It’s my job to open the door wider.”

Shrewsbury said she is glad Shah understood her statutory obligations. She said her responsibility is to “protect the taxpayers’ information.”

Pyles is a Democratic candidate for the commissioner of the revenue post in Augusta County. He is seeking to succeed the retiring Shrewsbury in November. George Price, the current real estate manager in the Augusta County Commissioner of the Revenue office, is the Republican nominee.