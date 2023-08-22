STAUNTON — A district judge heard an argument Monday from Augusta County Commissioner of the Revenue candidate Tracy Pyles on his request to receive a list of all county motor vehicles and their assessed values, but will not rule for several weeks.

Pyles said he needs the information to see the impact of a $100 flat tax he is proposing instead of a personal property tax on vehicles. Current Commissioner of the Revenue Jean Shrewsbury said the flat tax proposal violates the Virginia Constitution, which only allows assessment based on fair market value.

District Judge Rupen R. Shah listened to Pyles, Shrewsbury, and her attorney, Rosalie Fessier, for over an hour. The judge said he would rule on the Pyles request on the morning of Sept. 8.

Shrewsbury has pointed to the Virginia Code that specifically prohibits divulging personal property information of individual vehicles owned by a taxpayer. Shrewsbury said releasing such information could result in her being convicted of a Class 1 misdemeanor, which could attach a penalty of a $2,500 fine, or one-year prison sentence, or both. A release on the aggregate total of the assessments on personal property is allowed in Virginia.

And while Pyles has amended his original request to just seeing an itemized list of vehicles and values without names, Shrewsbury said that information is also not allowed. She said if a vehicle information number is released, it is easy to find out who the owner is.

Pyles told Shah that the information he is seeking is essential.

“Who is paying what share,” said Pyles, who said a taxpayer with a $50,000 assessed value on a vehicle is looking at a $1,000 personal property tax bill.

Pyles said those with higher vehicle assessments “are paying the freight” for those vehicles assessed at $20,000 and below.

Pyles said granting his public information request would allow him to know where the county’s personal property tax revenue is coming from.

“If 80 percent of the money is coming from 20 percent of the vehicles, that is way out of whack,” he said after the court hearing.

Fessier, a Staunton attorney provided to Shrewsbury by the Virginia Division of Risk Management, told Shah that the Virginia General Assembly intended to keep the personal vehicle tax information private with the secrecy of the information section in the Virginia Code.

Fessier told Shah that Shrewsbury has “no discretion.” She said the Virginia Code directly prohibits the information Pyles is seeking.

A witness for Shrewsbury, Hanover County Commissioner of the Revenue Scott Harris, also testified to the confidentiality of individual vehicle ownership and assessment.