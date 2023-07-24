VERONA — Virginia U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine spent Friday visiting farms in Central Virginia and Augusta County and listening to Virginia agricultural leaders at the Augusta County Government Center.

The visit offered Kaine, D-Va., insight into the challenges farmers face and what Congress might do to help them with the upcoming reauthorization of the federal Farm Bill. The reauthorization must be completed by the end of October.

“Getting it right means compromise,” Kaine told agricultural leaders at the government center about the final version of the farm bill.

The senator came away from the meeting with farmers and agricultural leaders learning how difficult it is for first-time farmers to get needed financing and the importance of trade for Virginia farmers. He plans a meeting with young farmers in the coming weeks. But he spoke of the access to foreign markets for farmers.

“We must focus on the trade issue,” said Kaine after a 90-minute meeting at the government center.

Ben Rowe, the national affairs coordinator for the Virginia Farm Bureau, told Kaine that Virginia farmers need access to more foreign markets. Rowe said while China is an excellent customer, the reach in foreign trade needs to be expanded.

A dairy farmer from Franklin County, Joanna Shipp, told the senator that nearly 18 percent of milk produced in this country is exported. She said dairy farmers “want more exports. We want the potential to grow.”

Shipp’s comments were echoed by a leader of a different farm sector, Virginia Poultry Federation President Hobey Bauhan. He told Kaine that 16 percent of broiler chickens and 11 percent of turkeys are exported.

Later Friday, Kaine spent two hours visiting the Alleghany Mountain Institute Farm at Augusta Health in Fishersville. The farm produces 30,000 pounds of food annually on just over an acre of hospital land. The food helps supply five different hospital programs. Those programs include a hospital food pantry, crops for the community, the hospital cafeteria, a food pharmacy, and the hospital’s home health and hospice program.

The farm opened at Augusta Health in 2018 and has provided healthy vegetables to Augusta Health patients since its opening. Kaine toured the farm, which is slightly more than an acre.

Kaine came away from the farm visit, saying he has not seen another program like the one at Augusta Health. He said while there is an educational component to the Farm Bill, there could be resources to assist the Augusta Health program from one of his Senate committees, the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.

When finishing his visit, Kaine said August would be a time to draft the Senate version of the Farm Bill.