Virginia U.S. Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner filed legislation Thursday to create the Shenandoah Mountain National Scenic Area in Augusta, Highland and Rockingham counties.

In announcing the legislation, Kaine, D-Va., said, “Creating a national scenic area would help protect the mountain and the George Washington National Forest, spur economic growth in the Valley, and help ensure Virginians and visitors can enjoy the region for generations to come.”

Congress establishes national scenic areas to protect the scenic, historic, recreational and natural resources in specific areas.

The Shenandoah Mountain Scenic Area includes four Wilderness areas, including Augusta County’s Ramsey’s Draft. The 92,652-acre scenic area consists of 10 peaks above 4,000 feet and 150 miles of trails. The legislation establishes a 5,779-acre wilderness area at Beech Lick Knob, 10 miles north of the SMNSA.

The area includes headwaters for the Potomac and James rivers and watersheds that provide municipal drinking water sources for Harrisonburg, Staunton and areas downstream. Cold mountain streams in the area are also vital for native brook trout. This legislation would permanently protect the rivers and streams from industrial development. Also receiving protection would be at-risk species such as the Cow Knob and Shenandoah Mountain Salamander.

The legislation has garnered the support of local governments in Harrisonburg, Staunton and Rockingham and Augusta counties, and from more than 400 businesses.

Scientists from James Madison University estimate that the lands in the SMNSA proposal already generate $13.7 million in such benefits as the value of the water supply and energy savings.