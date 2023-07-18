The November race for the Wayne District seat on the Augusta County Board of Supervisors has turned hotter than a homecoming bonfire seemingly overnight.

Incumbent Supervisor Scott Seaton is the lone board of supervisors incumbent who faces ballot opposition in the person of John Higgs, the 84-year-old owner of Barren Ridge Vineyards in Fishersville. And what shaped up as an exciting matchup has been heightened after Seaton’s censure by the board on Wednesday and his removal from county boards and committees he served on.

Seaton’s censure came for recording closed sessions by board members. According to Board Chairman Mike Shull, Seaton did the practice for two years until board members became aware of his actions.

Seaton, running as a Republican nominee, vowed after Wednesday’s meeting to continue his bid for a second term, saying he is still fulfilling duties for his constituents. In a follow-up interview, he said there is unfinished business he needs to accomplish in a second term of office.

“I bring the perspective of my constituents, and not just those who live in my district,” he said. Seaton said he protects his constituents against what a bureaucracy can do and tries to find resources to help them.

Seaton said since Wednesday’s censure vote, “I’ve had a tremendous outpouring of support.” He said the support has come from the business community and the surrounding area. As a Waynesboro primary care physician, Seaton said, “People know my practice and how I help people every day.”

As for the fall campaign, Seaont said he would communicate, “I’m still your board member, still your advocate, and there is a board making bad decisions.” He said he walked 600 houses in the 2019 campaign and is prepared to go door-to-door again.

Higgs, an independent candidate, has an impressive resume. He is an Army veteran, the holder of degrees in chemical engineering from both what is now the New Jersey Institute of Technology and the University of Virginia. He worked worldwide for cigarette maker Phillip Morris and successfully converted his father’s apple orchard to Barren Ridge two decades ago.

He was a last-minute entry into the Wayne District race. Higgs did meet with Beverley Manor District member Butch Wells and another supervisor, but Wells said the meeting happened after a private individual suggested Higgs as a Wayne District candidate. Higgs said he has been appreciative of the help he has received from the board of supervisors.

“I have a lot of respect. They paved the road in front of my winery,” he said. “I felt I owed them. I didn’t want to get into politics. They convinced me they need somebody.”

He doesn’t want to see Augusta County continuing to serve as a bedroom community for Charlottesville. He considers Barren Ridge a small farm and would like to see more small farming in the county. He wants to preserve the rural nature of the county while bringing development.

As for industry, Higgs is not a proponent of a large footprint industry, such as an auto manufacturer, but supports smaller, more unique industries.

He is a neighbor of Seaton’s near Waynesboro and said, “I have nothing against him personally. He seems to be a fine fellow.” But Higgs said, “I have problems with him becoming an adversary of the board.”

Already, the incumbent Seaton has posted campaign signs across the Wayne District. Higgs said he has no campaign strategy other than “to let folks know who I am.”

He describes himself as an engineer who has solved problems and is an “entrenched member of the community who wants to see it flourish.”

Seaton said he is not ready to step aside “when we are so close to opening our government up to more transparency, more inspection.”

Seaton said, as a physician for 24 years, “I think people generally trust their physician more than their winemaker to get the message out.” He said Higgs would be “a yes man, and I don’t think constituents in the district want a yes man.”