WEYERS CAVE — The clock is ticking on the congressional reauthorization of the federal Farm Bill, and members of Congress are looking to have enough information to pass the right legislation before the October deadline.

So Pennsylvania Republican Rep. Glenn Thompson, the chairman of the House Agriculture Committee, and Virginia 6th District Rep. Ben Cline came to an Augusta County cattle farm Monday to hear of the challenges and the needs. Thompson, whose sprawling district represents about one-third of the land mass in Pennsylvania, said he has visited farms in 40 U.S. states in the past two and a half years.

“I want to bring the voices of Virginia agriculture to the table in Washington,” said Thompson, who said inflation and the increased overhead costs farmers pay for fertilizer, feed, and other input costs tend to be prominent concerns.

The congressman also said he often hears of the importance of federal crop insurance as a safety net for farmers. The farm bill also includes support for agricultural exports, a part of farming that Thompson said is becoming crucial to U.S. farmers. “We need to invest more in markets,’’ said Thompson of both domestic and foreign ones.

Thompson’s host, Cline, said his colleague represents a similar district in Pennsylvania and shares “similar agriculture priorities” to Cline and the Shenandoah Valley. And he said passing the best version of the farm bill is necessary. “The farm bill impacts the largest sector of the Virginia economy,” Cline said. Cline’s congressional responsibilities include chairing the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture, rural development, Food and Drug Administration, and related agencies.

Thompson, Cline and several Virginia government officials toured Maple Springs Farm, the Weyers Cave beef cattle farm of Jeff Slaven, the vice chairman of the Augusta County Board of Supervisors. After the tour, the congressmen met with about 50 farmers, Virginia agricultural industry leaders, and Virginia cabinet leaders.

The roundtable after the tour included a farm bill discussion and how Virginia ably handled a recent avian flu outbreak, according to a release from Cline.

Slaven echoed what Thompson said about increased costs in producing his herd of cattle. “This is a great opportunity to show the importance of agriculture in Virginia,” said Slaven, who annually has a herd of 500 beef cattle.

While Slaven said he is receiving the highest market prices ever for his cattle, he said the rising production costs are cutting into profit.

The delegation saw all aspects of Slaven’s operation, including a barn recently constructed for shipping and receiving. Slaven told the congressmen his son is the seventh generation of the family to live and work on the Weyers Cave farm.

And despite the 2023 challenges of farming, Slaven said he is all “about keeping my foot on the gas for agriculture.”

Augusta County is Virginia’s largest agricultural county in acreage, and cattle are a big part of that. And in terms of Virginia’s top farm commodities, cattle register as the second most in cash receipts. The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services reported that in 2021, cattle and calves were responsible for more than $381 million in cash receipts.