VERONA — The Augusta County Board of Supervisors moved closer Wednesday toward relocating the regional animal services center to Verona, but not without hearing noise and environmental concerns from adjacent property owners.

Supervisors voted 5-1 to create a public use overlay at the site, the former Verona Elementary School on Route 11. An architectural firm has done design work for the $2.7 million renovation of the site. Augusta County Administrator Tim Fitzgerald said the project could be bid in the fall, with completion by the fall or winter of 2024.

Supervisors and county officials say the move creates an improved space for the animal services center, which serves Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County from a Lyndhurst location. The plans include an administrative pod that would allow for training, a dedicated area for volunteers, and medical exam and grooming rooms. In addition, the individual buildings on the site would allow for the separation of cats and dogs and separate dog and cat intake areas.

And North River District Supervisor Jeff Slaven said the move also offers a repurposing of the former Verona Elementary School. The supervisor said efforts to sell the former elementary school had fallen through, leaving an empty building in the county’s possession.

Supervisors heard noise and environmental worries Wednesday night when approving the new use of the Verona site.

Assistant Augusta County Administrator Candy Hensley said the county’s planning commission had recommended a 300-foot fence and tree plantings for part of the site to help buffer noise. And county officials say when dogs are taken outside of the pod areas where they will be kept, they will be supervised by animal service center personnel.

One adjacent property owner, David Meadows, said the northern border of the Verona property is home to as many as 70 beef cattle. He said the cattle could access the new animal services center through a fence. Shelley Meadows, the wife of David Meadows, fears the noise from barking dogs will disrupt her home office work for a prosthetics company.

“I can’t do claims and meetings with dogs barking,” she said.”And what will this (animal services center) do to our property values?”

Keith Clark, a property manager for DWS Properties, manages the nearby Blue Ridge Apartments. He said the apartments are located on the south side of the new animal services center location. He is concerned about animal feces and urine runoff washing to the apartment property.

Fitzgerald told Clark that any runoff from animal waste would flow to a separate outdoor tank. And Fitzgerald said any outdoor activity by dogs will be supervised, and they will be brought back inside afterward.

Supervisors did specify that they would follow up on any noise complaints regarding the center and address them if they occur.