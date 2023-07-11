A potential recipient of Waynesboro federal Community Development Block grant funds told City Council on Monday of the work being done and the need for additional funding.

Adrienne Young, the executive director of the LIFEworks Project, said the proposed $12,912 in CDBG funds for the community food pantry would help expand the mission.

Young told the council that the River City Bread Basket portion of the LIFEworks Project is now serving 70 Waynesboro families each week and 30 in Staunton. And she said, “We are adding four to five families a month.”

She said those families are receiving produce and meat. Young said she is working with retail food outlets to recover food from them that would otherwise be lost. “We are having a great impact on food recovery,” said Young, who said LIFEworks is also working with other agencies on food acquisition, such as the Valley Community Services Board, the United Way of Staunton, Augusta County and Waynesboro, Project Grows, and the Waynesboro Schools.

The funds potentially going to the LIFEworks Project are part of the city’s 2023 action plan for CDBG funds.

Another potential recipient is the Rosenwald Community Center. Approximately $305,000 of the CDBG funds would go to pay for an elevator, interior and exterior ramps, and an Americans with Disabilities Act-accessible street crossing.

Chanda McGuffin of Waynesboro said the funding is vital to Rosenwald. She said alums of the former segregated school are elderly and need disabled access to visit their old school and go to the city’s Black History Museum at Rosenwald.

Waynesboro City Council will vote on the 2023 CDBG action plan on July 24. Ultimately, the city must submit its action plan to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. HUD determined in 2013 that the city was eligible for annual CDBG funding as an entitlement community.

The annual funding coming to Waynesboro is part of a formula from HUD that measures community needs such as poverty, population, housing overcrowding, and age of housing stock.