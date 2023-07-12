Sixth District Rep. Ben Cline paid a trip to Waynesboro on Monday and engaged with residents on various topics, including education, inflation, and bipartisan legislation.

Cline, R-Botetourt, hosted a meet and greet at Golden Corral on Monday evening and fielded questions from community members after a brief introductory comment.

Cline discussed the republican party gaining control of the House of Representatives in 2022, saying it has been a change in dynamic from his first two turns. Cline emphasized the benefits of Republicans controlling the House for areas like Waynesboro.

“Republican districts that are more rural have their priorities advanced more in a Republican majority,” Cline said.

Discussing the parties’ relationship with each other, Cline criticized the partisan nature of some legislation and encouraged the sides to work together when possible. Cline specifically pointed to the Virginia House and Senate as two bodies affected by the culture in Washington.

“The politics of Washington are starting to seep in down in Richmond, and that’s distressing,” Cline said. “I’m hoping we can continue the Virginia way of being reasonable about our differences.”

On education, Cline said Congress should remain focused on the duties outlined for the legislative body in the Constitution while allowing states and local bodies to rule on more specific issues.

“Congress has the responsibility to get out of the way on those issues where it does not have assigned responsibilities,” Cline said. “Virginia knows best how Virginia children should be educated in our public schools. Even more so, Waynesboro City Council and Waynesboro School Board know best what should be taught in the public schools in Waynesboro.”

As residents in attendance debated on issues such as immigration, others looked to the country’s spending. Cline said the Democrats have consistently been more aggressive with spending in a way that has harmed the country’s economy.

“All of the spending is having an impact on our economy and our nation,” Cline said.