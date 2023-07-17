Sen. Emmett Hanger is spending his final months as a state senator, but it’s not working out well as a farewell tour.

Hanger, R-Mount Solon, said in April he would not move and seek a seat in the new Senate District 3. Democrat Jade Harris of Glasgow and Republican Del. Chris Head of Botetourt County are matched in the November election for the seat covering Waynesboro, Staunton and part of Augusta County.

Hanger’s retirement announcement in April meant he still had more than eight months to represent Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County in Senate District 24.

But the final months are proving a grueling test of wills between the Virginia Senate, the Virginia House and Gov. Glenn Youngkin over the state budget. The budget was supposed to take effect July 1, but an agreement has yet to be signed. And Hanger has a ringside seat for the impasse as a budget conferee.

“I certainly hope there will be an agreement before the end of July,” Hanger said on Friday. “There has not been good cooperation from the parties involved to stay at the table. The governor wants what he wants and has not been willing to give.”

Besides Virginia school boards and school districts not having the final state allocations to start a new school year with, there are other implications, according to Hanger.

He said the longer it takes to approve the budget makes starting or implementing programs more challenging.

Virginia state parks are to receive funding to hire additional staff, but cannot because of the delayed budget. “They are in the busy time of the year and should have been able to hire people,” Hanger said.

Program reforms in behavioral health that were supposed to take effect July 1 are being delayed. Hanger legislation on dealing with Delta 8 hemp products took effect on July 1, but the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services could not add the additional workforce to enforce the changes.

“The legislation is in effect, and some retailers have pulled items off the shelves,” Hanger said.

The retiring senator said he also expects rebates to Virginians of $200 for single taxpayers and $400 for couples should stand. For now, the budget continues to be a waiting game. And as Hanger winds down his nearly 40 years in the Virginia legislature, he says, “There is so much in the budget that needs to be passed.”