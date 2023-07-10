VERONA — A 25-acre solar project on farmland between Goose Creek Road and U.S. 250 near Fishersville received approval Thursday from the Augusta County Board of Zoning Appeals, a month after nearby residents objected to the project.

The special use permit was granted to RWE Clean Energy. The project would include a fenced-in area on the interior of a 300-acre plus farm owned by the Reynolds family, the family that donated the two acres for the construction of the Preston L. Yancey Fire Company in Fishersville. The solar power generated on the 3-megawatt facility would be sold to Dominion Energy.

During the June public hearing, a family member, Virginia Reynolds Badgett, told the board of zoning appeals that the family supported the project on less than 10 percent of their 330-acre farm. She said the family was eager to protect the agricultural nature of the land without allowing commercial or residential development.

Badgett also was pleased with plans to provide a grazing area for sheep in the project.

Former Augusta County Supervisor Nancy Sorrells voiced support, saying it creates a revenue stream from the lease of the land by the Reynolds family, and said the sheep grazing “would be a dream come true for county planners, the board (BZA), and all of our citizens.”

Sorrells said in a follow-up interview that the Reynolds family could just as easily put a poultry house on the property because it is zoned agricultural. And she said while the family would receive revenue from leasing the property, ending the farm and allowing residential development would have required county services and might have resulted in a new county school.

Residents living close to the project objected. Linda Blazer lives on Jefferson Court, a short distance away. She posed numerous questions about solar projects, including the potential toxic chemicals in the solar panels.

Blazer also questioned the potential resistance of the solar panels to severe weather events such as the tornado and hail storm that happened in Fishersville in April 2022. She noted that the path of that storm crossed the proposed solar project location.

Jim Osborne, also a Jefferson Court resident, said he moved to the area because of its character. Osborne sees open farmland along Goose Creek Road and worries that the end product of this project and future ones “will be a blemish to the character of the property.”

A 2021 update on solar energy added to Augusta County’s comprehensive plan advised against the location in urban service areas, where this project is set to be located. The comp plan update also discouraged projects of more than 200 acres.

The policy update also recommends against solar projects that “alter existing community development or create undue adverse impact on nearby neighborhood development.”

The project will be buffered, fenced, and located within a farm. And at 25 acres, the development is well below the county cutoff.

According to Jeff Lord, a vice president with RWE Clean Energy, construction should take about six months.

Thursday’s vote for the special use permit by the board of zoning appeals was three to one. Board member Thomas Bailey cast the lone no vote.