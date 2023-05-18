When Steve Landes left the Virginia General Assembly to become Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk four years ago, he quickly set about putting together goals for his tenure.

As he seeks a full eight-year term in that office, Landes has formulated a more ambitious set of goals — 14 in all — that he hopes to accomplish if re-elected in November.

Landes said doing more than showing up for work each day is essential. He said, “You must have some aspirational goals to make things better for the citizens.”

If re-elected, Landes and his clerk of court staff will move to a new Augusta County Courthouse in Verona just two years into the next term.

One of the more ambitious objectives Landes wants to accomplish is scanning and digitizing Augusta County civil and criminal case files dating as far back as the 1930s. The advantage is that when someone comes to the courthouse, they would not have to search through old boxes but look online.

“Attorneys and judges would have easier access. This is important because it helps the public and makes things more efficient,” he said.

The clerk’s office was already able to do a trial run on scanning and digitizing 380 boxes of civil and criminal cases from the 1990s and early 2000s. While that project has gone well, the funding needed to expand it is not immediately available. Landes said the scanning and digitizing could be part of “the moving costs” of the clerk’s office to Verona.

As part of online access, Landes also wants to work toward an electronic filing system for prosecutors and attorneys for criminal and civil cases. He said the Harrisonburg/Rockingham clerk’s office already has such a system.

Another focal point of Landes’ 14 goals is to continue community outreach to Augusta County residents through public appearances at civic clubs and with the help of the clerk’s advisory committee. Quarterly meetings are held with the advisory committee. The group includes representatives from historical groups, the Augusta County School Board, the Augusta County Board of Supervisors and citizens.

“When I first ran (in 2019), people didn’t know what the clerk did,” said Landes, who said county residents learn about the office’s functions when wills are probated and deeds are filed. “Government should not assume people will come to us; it is incumbent on us to go to them,” he said.

Landes uses social media and press releases to get the message out.

What has changed most of all for Landes is going from making policy as a 12-term member of the House of Delegates from Augusta County to running a constitutional office. “I’m not a policymaker; I’m an administrator,” he said. And he said it is essential that records be available, accurate and in proper order.

The new Augusta County Courthouse will help properly store the county’s historical records. Those records date back to 1745. “It’s a constant job,” Landes said. “We won’t see deterioration.”

Landes said his goals for the next term have been vetted with parties familiar with the clerk’s responsibilities. He is hoping to implement his goals starting in 2024.