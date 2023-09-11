VERONA — A request for a 3-megawatt solar project in the heart of Stuarts Draft generated its own heat before the Augusta County Board of Zoning Appeals Thursday, forcing a tabling of the special use permit request until October.

Arguments were pro and con for the project located south of Edgewood Lane, near Stuarts Draft Park and one of the town’s main roads, Draft Avenue. If ultimately approved, the solar array would be on 26 acres owned by Sherry and Dan Summerlin. The Summerlins plan to build a home adjacent to the proposed solar project on other land.

The power generated by the project would feed into the local power distribution grid, according to Jeff Lord of RWE Clean Energy, the project applicant for the Shenvalee Solar facility.

“There is a growing need for electricity,” Lord said. “This is clean and helps the Augusta County grid.”

According to the project application, the electricity would be sold to Dominion Energy.

Dan Summerlin said he and his wife have no interest in subdividing the property for housing even though the county says it is compatible with being medium-density residential. He said the arguments of a few against the project should not restrict him and his wife’s property rights. Summerlin also said that financial help from the project is necessary.

Former Augusta County supervisor Nancy Sorrells said the project would have a low impact on the land as opposed to the three to four homes that could be built per acre. Putting 80 homes on the 26 acres would stress the already crowded schools in Stuarts Draft and place more pressure on the local fire and rescue resources, she said.

Several Stuarts Draft residents offered a contrasting view on the solar proposal. June Cohron is a local veterinarian who lives on Draft Avenue and has an animal hospital adjacent to her home. She said the county’s planning commission objected to the project as not being in line with the county’s comprehensive plan.

Cohron said she would be able to see the solar array from her house and believes the project would lower her property values. Cohron said she has submitted several conditions to RWE Energy to meet, including a setback of 250 feet from her property.

Cohron also said there is a reason for such things as the county comprehensive plan and a small area plan for Stuarts Draft.

“We work together for the greater good,” she said. “Stuarts Draft is all about agriculture.”

Stuarts Draft resident Rick Pfizenmayer said the project would change the character of the Stuarts Draft community.

After listening to the comments for over two hours, board of zoning appeals member Mark Glover asked that a decision be tabled until the October meeting.

“There is a lot to think about and consider,” he said.