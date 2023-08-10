VERONA — Wayne District Supervisor Scott Seaton gave a thumb drive containing his recordings of closed-session county meetings over the past two years to an Augusta County official Wednesday night.

Deputy Augusta County Administrator Jennifer Whetzel received the thumb drive from Seaton.

After Wednesday’s board of supervisors meeting, Seaton said he had also sent a similar copy with the closed session recordings to the U.S. Department of Justice. The recordings were sent to the department’s public integrity section, which investigates corruption.

The board asked Seaton by resolution last week to provide the closed session recordings he had made over the past two years. And last month, Seaton was censured and stripped of his service on committees by the board for recording the closed sessions without the knowledge of his colleagues.

During Wednesday’s meeting, Seaton motioned for the county to record all closed sessions. That motion failed by a 6-1 vote.

Seaton said despite the sanctions brought against him by his colleagues, he has received “nearly unanimous support” in the Wayne District.

He said the primary issue for supervisors is one of transparency. And he said not just transparency in their actions, but helping other parts of county government be transparent. He pointed to the decision not to fund body and dash cameras for the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office in this year’s budget.

Seaton said until Augusta County residents invest in a change of board leadership, supervisors “will do what they want.” Four supervisors are standing for re-election in November, but only Seaton has an opponent. He is opposed by Barren Ridge Vineyards Owner John Higgs.

After the meeting, Seaton said he wants Augusta County “to have a mature government that has transparency top to bottom.”

Augusta County Administrator Tim Fitzgerald spoke for several minutes at the end of Wednesday’s meeting about when executive sessions can be held.

He said the closed sessions can be held to discuss personnel, contract negotiations and economic development.

As for the latter, Fitzgerald said, “People count on us” to deal appropriately with proprietary information. And he said Augusta County Attorney James Benkahla is always present in the closed sessions and will advise when a matter cannot be discussed.