FISHERSVILLE — Two major traffic concerns have emerged during the past decade about U.S. 250, the Wilson complex of schools, and the Wilson Workforce and Rehabilitation Center in Fishersville.

One is the congestion during the school year of leaving 250 and entering the area for school and work during morning rush hour. There are times during the morning rush when traffic backs up a half-mile to Barren Ridge Road.

“It is a bad 30 to 40 minutes,” said VDOT Staunton District Planner Adam Campbell. “It is worse at the start of the school year.”

The other worry voiced by Augusta County leaders is the lack of a second point of access in and out of the area.

But relief is coming, and the public will get a first-hand look at 4 p.m. Thursday at Wilson Elementary School. VDOT will hold a public hearing for a one-on-one discussion about upcoming improvements to the area.

Those improvements, scheduled for construction start in 2025, include a free-flowing right turn lane from 250 into the complex and a 2,400 square foot lane on Woodrow Wilson Avenue to the intersection of Hornet Road and Vo-Tech Road.

The intersection of Vo-Tech and Hornet will become a roundabout. Also planned is a separate right-turn lane at Woodrow Wilson Avenue onto 250.

Campbell said the expected result of the $6.847 million improvements is “improved access and movement around the complex.”

He said the roundabout would replace an awkward triangle intersection at Hornet Road and Vo-Tech Road and said the additional road coming into the complex offers more access.

The recommended changes arose from a local metropolitan planning organization study requested by Augusta County in 2018.

VDOT Project Manager Anthony Pelina said there have been challenges related to the project, but said the principal parties involved are comfortable with the changes. Education about the roundabout is necessary, he said.

“There are not many roundabouts in our district. There will be a learning curve,” Pelina said.

And Campbell said that while safety is not a massive issue in the Wilson complex, improved safety is beneficial.