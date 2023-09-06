Waynesboro officials and VDOT broke ground Wednesday on Waynesboro’s Southern Corridor, a 1.6-mile road linking the industrial property and shopping on Shenandoah Village Drive to the city’s new industrial site, Nature’s Crossing Technology Center.

The industrial property is located just off Exit 96 of Interstate 64.

The Southern Corridor will extend Shenandoah Village Drive along the northern edge of Coyner Springs Park and will intersect with Lyndhurst Road across from North Oak Lane. The road will follow North Oak Lane over the South River and continue through Nature’s Crossing, ending at the intersection of South Delphine Avenue near Interstate 64.

Waynesboro Mayor Lana Williams said the Southern Corridor project “was a vision” for Waynesboro leaders first identified in 2008.

Construction on the two-lane road is set to be finished in late 2025.

The nearly $10 million project is funded by VDOT’s SMART SCALE program in 2016. This program is based on a grading system that enhances safety, reduces congestion, and improves economic development. The construction contract for the project was approved earlier this year by the Commonwealth Transportation Board. Branch Civil, Inc. of Roanoke, is doing the work.

Greg Hitchin, Waynesboro’s director of economic development and tourism, said the Southern Corridor is vital as the primary access to Nature’s Crossing, a 170-acre site expected to eventually house 1.2 million square feet of manufacturing, light industrial, and technology space. With the start of the Southern Corridor, Hitchin said the city is now talking to industrial prospects about Nature’s Crossing.

One of the local retiring General Assembly members, House District 20 Del. John Avoli, R-Staunton, sent remarks to Wednesday’s event stating that the Southern Corridor “facilitates better traffic flow” and will help attract high-paying jobs to Waynesboro.

In addition to the businesses, shopping, and industries rely on Shenandoah Village Drive. And South Delphine Avenue is home to several trucking terminals and other businesses.