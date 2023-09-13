Waynesboro City Council approved Monday a conditional use permit to construct a 252-unit apartment complex in the city’s West End at the former P. Buckley Moss Museum location.

Daniel Cyrus of Thomas Builders of Virginia said his company’s research showed that the vacancy rate for apartments in the Waynesboro area is zero percent, not the typical 5 percent he has seen in other markets.

“There is a serious need,” Cyrus told the Waynesboro City Council. “This is a step forward.”

The apartments would be built on just over 11 acres on Town Center Drive and the P. Buckley Moss Drive. Leslie Tate, director of community development for the city, said the apartments would also have a clubhouse and swimming pool as amenities for the residents.

A preliminary site plan shows five buildings, each four to five stories high.

The council also approved a change to the city’s limit of eight residential units per acre in non-residential areas. The density restriction was removed. Tate said the plans call for 23 units per acre at the new complex.

While the site plan process still needs to be done, Cyrus said last week that he estimates apartment construction could start six to nine months after the council’s approval. The existing former museum facility will be torn down to make way for the apartments.

Also on Monday night, the council approved the $1.660 million purchase of a building at 230 South Wayne Ave. to house the city’s community development department.

City Manager Mike Hamp said the city’s building and zoning offices must move from the second floor of the Gorsuch Building to clear additional space for security and function for the local Waynesboro Circuit Court and Circuit Court Clerk’s Office.

Hamp said the move to the 8,300-square-foot building at 230 South Wayne will have to wait until the owner, Elmore Properties L.L.C., moves to an adjacent new building under construction.

Hamp said the new location will house all the community development functions at 230 S. Wayne when the city’s move is complete. That will include planning, zoning, building permitting, and code enforcement. The city manager said the move might not take place until next summer.