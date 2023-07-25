The Waynesboro Area Refuge Ministry appeared before Waynesboro City Council on Monday night for the first time since before the pandemic.

And Brian Edwards, WARM’s interim executive director and board chairman, had positive news to share with council members. The WARM ministry serves the homeless in Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County.

WARM has received a $150,000 three-year grant through the Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge. According to Edwards, the grant will allow WARM to double its bed capacity for people experiencing homelessness during the cold weather shelter season from 35 to 70. The cold weather shelter of WARM lasts from Thanksgiving to Easter, and the homeless are sheltered at Waynesboro and Augusta County churches.

“We take people in regardless of their criminal history or drug problem,” Edwards said.

On the night Edwards appeared before the council, WARM received slightly less than $13,000 from the city as part of fiscal year 2023 federal community development block grant money.

Edwards said those funds would go to the Ruth Van Cleve Anderson House that WARM runs on Fairfax Avenue. The house offers transitional housing for mothers and their children.

Those families can remain in the house for up to six months while the mothers receive parenting and financial management skills.

Other CDBG funds awarded Monday night include $305,000 for improvements at the Rosenwald Community Center and just under $13,000 for the LIFEworks Project Bread Basket project.

Leslie Tate, the city’s director of community development, said the funding for Rosenwald includes the installation of an elevator inside the building, interior and exterior ramps, and an Americans with Disabilities Act accessible street crossing.