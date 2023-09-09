Waynesboro City Council is set to consider approving a planned 252-apartment unit project in the West End at the former location of the P. Buckley Moss Museum on Monday night.

The planned project by Thomas Builders of Virginia is at the corner of Rosser Avenue and Town Center Drive.

Leslie Tate, Waynesboro’s director of community development, said the council will hold a public hearing for a conditional use permit for the project and for an amendment to the city’s zoning ordinance that would lift the current eight-unit per acre requirement for residential units in a non-residential district.

Daniel Cyrus of Thomas Builders of Virginia said if approval is gained from the council, construction could start in the next six to nine months. He said the existing buildings would be removed from the property.

Tate said the preliminary plans call for four to five-story buildings, and the applicant is calling for five total buildings. The construction would happen over slightly more than 11 acres, calling for 23 units per acre. The address for the properties is 651 Town Center Drive and 150 P. Buckley Moss Drive.

According to Tate, plans call for two private Town Center Drive entrances: a full entrance and a right-only entrance. There is also a proposed entrance to Rosser Avenue.

Both the applicant and the city have also agreed on pedestrian access. The wording in the staff report states: “Pedestrian conductivity shall provide a safe, walkable route from all dwelling units and shall include a pedestrian crossing of Town Center Drive, provided the crossing is permitted by Waynesboro Town Center LLC, or their successors. The applicant shall use all reasonable commercial efforts to gain permission for the installation of the pedestrian crosswalk at the developer’s expense along Town Center Drive.”

Once Waynesboro City Council offers approval, Thomas Builders must go through the site plan process.

The dearth of available housing for those buying and renting in the area has been well-documented. A study on affordable housing by the Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission should be finished next spring. When interviewed recently, Olivia Raines, the housing program manager for CSPDC, said the study would examine rental and home ownership in the region.