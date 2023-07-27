Waynesboro City Council approved modest increases in taxi rates for operators this week, and the owner of the city’s lone cab company said the increases should help his business.

The rate increases came after Assistant City Manager for Public Safety Mike Wilhelm researched the rates in eight other Virginia jurisdictions for comparison, including Charlottesville. Wilhelm told the council on Monday that the change is a needed update. The previous rates were adopted in 2010.

Cab companies pay the city a one-time application fee, city taxes and annually renew a business license. The business license amount is based on a gross revenue figure.

Shaun Waters owns and operates Luxury Chariots, the city’s lone approved and current cab operator. He said that allowing “to charge a little more” opens avenues “to expand my business with more drivers.”

Waters operates a cab and has two other drivers. He said his company picks up riders in Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County. The pandemic hurt business, but he said, “It’s starting to pick up.” The biggest competition for Luxury Chariots comes from such businesses as Uber.

The business owner hopes to hire more drivers and improve his equipment to include digital meters.

Waters said he has been in business in Waynesboro for a decade.

“I drive a lot of miles, like a truck driver,” he said.

The revised city taxi rates are as follows:

An increase of .50 for the first one-fifth mile charge to $3.25.

A cost of .40 for each additional one-fifth mile, an increase of .10.

A charge for waiting time per minute of .35, an increase of .10.

A charge of $21 for waiting time per hour, an increase of $6.

A new charge of $2 for pets other than service animals and a .50 cent charge for each package or suitcase over two.