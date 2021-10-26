28-year-old Chris Johnson looks to bring 'fresh eyes' if elected Waynesboro City Sheriff

Dave Bourne, an insurance underwriter and general agent, is impressed with the young officer.

“I have known of Chris for about 7 or 8 years,” Bourne said. “I got to know him through my son who works with him at the Waynesboro Police Department.”

For Bourne, he’s impressed with Johnson’s drive, as most young officers in law enforcement enjoy their time working the streets and aren’t quite ready to step in to a civil position. To him, the fact that Johnson is already set to run for city sheriff before he even reaches the age of 30 “speaks volumes of his character and his maturity.”

His attachment and pride to the community is also clear.

“He has talked often about going through the local schools in Waynesboro and then graduating,” Bourne said. “He loves his job as a Waynesboro police officer. He loves the people in the community. I’ve never known him to be anything but a giver.”

Jim Wood, store manager of Nuckols Gun Works in Staunton, has also seen Johnson give back and serve his community over the years.

Even while at Waynesboro High School, he was already a leader.

His transition from student to officer further reflects on that.