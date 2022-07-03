6th District congressional race unlikely to be impacted by Roe v. Wade ruling, political scientist says

The 6th District congressional race set for November has its first clear issue for voters to consider.

Democratic nominee Jennifer Lewis has denounced the Supreme Court’s overturn of Roe v. Wade, saying in a Facebook post that “we are seeing rights that have been on the books for 50 years ripped out from underneath us.” Lewis spoke Saturday at a Harrisonburg march for reproductive rights.

In a telephone interview Thursday, Waynesboro resident Lewis said the high court decision “is really frightening.” And she said while Republicans speak of small government, “you can’t get more big government than government telling you what you can do with your body.”

The incumbent 6th District congressman, Republican Rep. Ben Cline, praised the decision, saying the right to abortion was not constitutional. Cline tweeted on the day of the decision “Life wins!” He said decisions on abortion would now be left to the states and their elected representatives.

The congressman said in a text message that he supports a legislative proposal of Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin that would ban most abortions in Virginia after the pregnancy reaches 15 weeks. The only exceptions for Youngkin’s proposal would be for pregnancies involving rape, incest or the health of the mother.

“Like Gov. Youngkin, I am prolife and support legislation that would move us in that direction and away from the radical abortion policies of former Gov. Ralph Northam,” Cline said in a text message response to questions regarding the abortion issue.

Cline further said “voters are also urging me to work to lower gas and food prices, fight against Biden’s open border policies, and combat the rise of drugs and crime in our neighborhoods. I am continuing to work on all of these issues for the people of the Sixth District.”

The Supreme Court decision will play out in mid-term elections across the country in November. The question is, will it be felt in the 6th District, a strongly Republican group of cities and counties that stretches from the Roanoke area across the Shenandoah Valley.

James Madison University political scientist Bob Roberts said the decision could impact competitive Virginia House races in the 7th and 10th districts, involving incumbents Abigail Spanberger and Jennifer Wexton. However, the 6th District remains reliably Republican, according to Roberts.

“It (Supreme Court decision) will have no conceivable impact,” said Roberts. He said the 6th District remains one of America’s most Republican districts. “Every county in the district is going about 70 percent Republican,” he said.

But the decision is generating discussion among 6th District voters, according to Lewis.

She is hearing the feedback on every campaign stop since the Supreme Court decision was released on June 24.

“This is definitely taking over as the top issue of the folks I’m talking to,” Lewis said. She said the court decision is engaging voters who have previously sat out elections.

“This issue has ignited a lot of women and a lot of people who can get pregnant,” Lewis said.

The challenger believes the decision can impact elections, particularly if voters show up at rallies like Saturday’s and in the voting booth.

“We can have a world that is more equitable and equal,” she said.

