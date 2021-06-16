Activists voice concerns for body cameras at Waynesboro City Council meeting

Shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Monday, several activists assembled outside the Charles T. Yancey Municipal Building downtown to voice their desire for the Waynesboro Police Department to break off its mutual aid agreement in Emergency Support Function 13 with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

Many protests were also directed towards Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith, as deputies and police in Augusta County hadn’t been equipped with body cameras during the two recent police-related shootings of Jeffrey Bruce and Deonte Harris in the county within the past month.

Samuel Orlando, of Augusta County, was just one of many there to voice his concerns.

“We’re just trying to preach that they need body cameras,” Orlando said. “Waynesboro needs to sever their mutual aid agreement between Augusta County that they have that says if Waynesboro needs help from police … they could call Augusta County in. They don’t have body cameras, so they could just shoot anybody. They could shoot me and it wouldn’t be on camera.”

Bonnie Chapman, an activist from Fishersville, also expressed similar thoughts, saying the shootings in Augusta County has left some feeling threatened by their local authorities. To her, this is something she doesn’t want Waynesboro residents to experience.