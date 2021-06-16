Activists voice concerns for body cameras at Waynesboro City Council meeting

Shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Monday, several activists assembled outside the Charles T. Yancey Municipal Building downtown to voice their desire for the Waynesboro Police Department to break off its mutual aid agreement in Emergency Support Function 13 with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.
Many protests were also directed towards Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith, as deputies and police in Augusta County hadn’t been equipped with body cameras during the two recent police-related shootings of Jeffrey Bruce and Deonte Harris in the county within the past month.
Samuel Orlando, of Augusta County, was just one of many there to voice his concerns.
“We’re just trying to preach that they need body cameras,” Orlando said. “Waynesboro needs to sever their mutual aid agreement between Augusta County that they have that says if Waynesboro needs help from police … they could call Augusta County in. They don’t have body cameras, so they could just shoot anybody. They could shoot me and it wouldn’t be on camera.”
Bonnie Chapman, an activist from Fishersville, also expressed similar thoughts, saying the shootings in Augusta County has left some feeling threatened by their local authorities. To her, this is something she doesn’t want Waynesboro residents to experience.
“We don’t want the people of Waynesboro going through the same hurt and the same distrust that we have in our law enforcement,” Chapman said. “We should be able to trust the officers with our lives and we do not trust these officers with our lives. I barely trust them, honestly, with traffic stops at this point.”
Activists waving Black Lives Matter flags made their presence known outside, as the protests began just 30 minutes before the Waynesboro City Council's meeting on Monday. Activists then made their way into the council chambers around 7 p.m. where they attended the meeting and later spoke up during the council’s public comment period. Each speaker had four minutes to address the council.
Many of those who spoke pleaded for the council to consider dropping their agreement with Augusta County. The lack of body cameras was brought up by many of the nine men and women who spoke.
King Khalfani, the public advocacy director for Nexus Services, was first at the podium.
“They are not trusted to do what is right,” Khalfani started. “We have Nelson County and other similarly situated counties that can do the job and get it done right, but we can’t have people in this area not using body cams.”
Chapman spoke to the council, as well, addressing her concern of police brutality on Black men and women in the community. Like Khalfani, Chapman expressed her desire to see Waynesboro work with the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.
“I think Waynesboro would be safer with Nelson County,” she said. “Nelson County serves 21,000 people and has more deputies per capita. They also have body cams, which is very important. As a public servant, you need to be transparent with the public.”
Before leaving the podium, Chapman said, “The only thing necessary for evil to continue is for good men to stand buy and do nothing. I’m asking all of you to do something.”
From there, more speakers continued to address the council with similar expressions.
Activist McKenzie McQueary said police officers and Smith, whom she dubbed a “racist and a liar,” are “not above the law.” McQueary closed by saying that should Waynesboro not break away from its agreement with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, if a person of color in Waynesboro should be shot, the blood would be on the hands of the council members.
Regarding police, Chanda McGuffin of RISE said, “officers don’t have a leg to stand on without body cams and dash cams,” and it would be mutually beneficial for the city to rescind its mutual agreement.
“This isn’t about race,” MuGuffin continued. “We don’t want anybody shot.”
Dewan Bellamy, chairman of the Waynesboro Black Panthers, closed off the citizen comment period by saying he has a “73% chance to die” because of the police as a Black man and the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office needs to be held accountable for its actions.
“I’m tired of feeling like the victim,” he said. “I’m tired of being afraid.”
Bellamy stated the time for public servants to act and make a change is now, “because there’s going to come a time where I’m going to be in your seat.”
At the close of the meeting, Waynesboro Mayor Bobby Henderson addressed the comments from the activists saying that alongside body cameras for police, “extra manpower” and “storage” is needed to maintain all footage captured with them and “is an expense that has to be budgeted in.”
However, having previously served as a police officer, himself, Henderson understands the importance and reassurance body cameras create, adding that cameras have been beneficial for the city’s officers.
“Back when I was with the state police, I was one of the first troopers in Augusta County to get a dash cam in my car,” Henderson said. “It gives you an extra level of security as a police officer knowing what you’re saying can’t be misconstrued. If I said it, it’s there [and] if the person I’m talking to said it, it’s there. I think of it as a relaxing time.”