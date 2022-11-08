Amber Lipscomb wins Ward D school board seat

Newcomer candidate Amber Lipscomb appears to have won the Ward D school board seat in Waynesboro.

Lipscomb, who promised to bring a “fresh perspective” to the city’s school board if elected, was leading Ward D incumbent Kathryn Maneval by 134 votes late Tuesday night with three out of four precincts reporting. Although uncounted absentee and provisional ballots had yet to be voted, Lipscomb, leading 52.89% to 46.74%, is expected to be the official winner.

“I’m very happy and proud of the work we all put in,” Lipscomb said. “I’m just proud of our community for coming out and becoming more involved and that’s all you can ask for.”

Throughout Election Day, Lipscomb has been at her Ward D district at the Westminster Presbyterian Church talking and listening to voters.

“It’s been very nice speaking to the people and really showing people’s connection to the schools,” she said Tuesday afternoon. “Being able to see their smiling faces and their excitement for Waynesboro school board and the election, it makes my heart happy.”

Maneval has been on the school board for the past 16 years.

Maneval could not be reached Tuesday night for a comment.

Lipscomb, who taught at Kate Collins Middle School and spent seven years in the Waynesboro Schools, now teaches eighth-grade math online through Virtual Virginia for the Charlotte County Schools.

A graduate of Stuarts Draft High School, Lipscomb has an undergraduate and master’s in teaching degrees from James Madison University in Harrisonburg.

Lipscomb, who said she would seek more transparency and more community involvement while campaigning, is excited about meeting the other school board members.

“They’re the ones that got you here to this point,” she said Tuesday night. “I’m excited to work with everyone and get to know the community on a more personal level and then, thank the [school] board and get to know them and just be able to help out as much as I can.”