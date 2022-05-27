Augusta County administrator details the state of the county

Augusta County is known for its rolling farmland and agricultural splendor.

But as members of the Waynesboro Rotary Club learned on Thursday, welcome infrastructure and industrial change is coming to Virginia’s second largest county.

Augusta County Administrator Tim Fitzgerald reminded Rotary members of the 500 jobs coming to Fishersville from a million square foot facility under construction by Amazon in Fishersville.

“We were excited to get the project,” said Fitzgerald, during a nearly half-hour presentation at the Wayne Theatre. He said not one cent of incentive money was needed to get Amazon to locate in Augusta County. The Amazon facility should open in the spring of 2023.

But there was other news.

“We have some exciting things going on,” Fitzgerald said.

Among the most promising are the county’s new broadband improvements. Eight counties, including Augusta County, have obtained more than $95 million in state and federal grants to upgrade broadband internet access. The counties partnered with the Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Commission to obtain the funds through the Virginia Telecommunication Initiative program.

The result: plans now call for 650 miles of fiber infrastructure to be built in Augusta County.

“This will connect all unserved areas,” said Fitzgerald, who anticipates more details and a timeline on the broadband upgrade in early 2023.

And the projected improvements are not just in the county’s rural areas. Fitzgerald said $2.1 million in VDOT and local funds are being used to provide sidewalk improvements in the Verona area. The upgrades include Route 612 to U.S. 11 and U.S. 11 into the city of Staunton.

The inevitable question of the Augusta County Courthouse came up during Fitzgerald’s presentation. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed General Assembly legislation on Friday authorizing a November referendum on moving the courthouse to Verona or keeping it in Staunton.

In response to an audience question about what becomes of the 1901 facility in downtown Staunton should the courts move to Verona, Fitzgerald said an unnamed nonprofit organization has committed to taking over the building.

“This will increase tourism in Staunton,” said Fitzgerald of the unnamed nonprofit’s potential management of the historic facility.