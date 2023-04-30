VERONA — The Augusta County Board of Supervisors agreed Wednesday to pay for an outside strategic study of the county’s fire-rescue system.

Supervisors agreed to spend $93,550 from the county’s capital budget to let the Washington, D.C.-based Center for Public Safety Management do the study.

Fire-Rescue Chief Greg Schacht said the study would offer a future blueprint for the county’s fire and rescue needs. While Augusta County has relied more in recent years on paid career personnel in fire and rescue, the backbone of those efforts continues to be volunteers, with about 450 volunteers working.

While some supervisors hesitated to spend money, others said it was imperative that an outside agency do a study, and that the study’s recommendations be followed.

Beverley Manor District Supervisor Butch Wells said he has “serious concerns about the fire-rescue coverage in the western part of the county.” However, Wells was eager enough to see the study done that he was willing to spend money from his district infrastructure account to accomplish it.

Middle River District Supervisor Gerald Garber said an in-house study would be similar to previous ones. He said a previous in-house study failed. If an outside study was approved, Garber said it must be followed.

Board of Supervisors Chairman Mike Shull said he was reluctant to spend $93,000, particularly when looking at the upcoming costs of a new county courthouse, a new regional radio system for law enforcement, and the relocation of the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center to Verona.

Shull also said that recommendations flowing from the study could be coming “five to 10 years down the road. None of us may be sitting here.”

Board Vice Chairman Jeff Slaven said if improvements to fire-rescue are to be made, it is necessary to take the first step. But Slaven said it is important not to let the study sit idle. “We have to do the right thing and make it work,” he said.

When discussing the study in January, Schacht said the Center for Public Safety Management had done hundreds of similar studies and performed them in cities as big as Indianapolis and communities as small as 8,000.