Augusta County Board of Supervisors approve body camera research

VERONA — The Augusta County Board of Supervisors approved a few steps to bring the county closer to purchasing body and dash cameras for the sheriff’s office, but not without tempers flaring at Wednesday night’s meeting.

When the board approved the fiscal year budget on May 11, Wayne Supervisor Scott Seaton motioned for the board to request the county attorney to see if holding a referendum where voters decided whether to purchase body cameras was possible. That motion was tabled.

Seaton announced Wednesday the county attorney sent the board a memo saying the board did not have the authority to hold a referendum for the purchase of equipment for law enforcement.

After relaying this information, Seaton made his first of several motions throughout the night. He motioned for the county to create a capital account to which residents can donate for the purchase of the cameras. The motion was approved 5-2, with Riverheads Supervisor Mike Shull and North River Supervisor Jeff Slaven voting no.

The board voted next on Seaton’s motion to request County Administrator Tim Fitzgerald and his staff research grants available for the purchase of the cameras and whether other jurisdictions have received them.

“These grants are available to jurisdictions that have a sizable population, and I think we should be pursuing them so we can prepare to have them and assist the sheriff in getting body and dash cameras,” Seaton said.

The motion passed 6-1, with Shull opposing.

The next motion was to include a question on the county’s community survey about whether residents would support the purchase of body cameras. Some of the supervisors voiced disapproval of the idea, as the county has not yet been told how much the cameras will cost. The motion passed 4-3, with Slaven, South River Supervisor Steve Morelli and Vice-Chair Butch Wells voting no.

Seaton’s last motion was a request for county staff to research other costs and the use of body cameras from other localities. Although some disagreed with the need for this information, as localities differ in means, the request passed 4-3, with Slaven, Morelli and Wells opposing.

“I’m not sure why it’s such a problem to get ballpark numbers to compare with,” Seaton argued.

Morelli took issue with the series of motions, saying Seaton was working alone and not communicating with other board members about his plans.

“I think Dr. Seaton has his own agenda,” Morelli said. “I think he’s not a team player. Apparently, he thinks at 4:30 in the afternoon while he’s in the shower to come up with questions and do away with our Monday work sessions. I think he’s totally disgusting tonight. We have voted on this; he has beaten this thing to death, and the sheriff is doing his own study. Dr. Seaton, you ought to be ashamed of yourself for this.”

Seaton did not respond directly to Morelli’s comments.

