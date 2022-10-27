Augusta County Commonwealth's Attorney apologizes to local businessmen

VERONA — After addressing the Augusta County Board of Supervisors at its Oct. 12 meeting, Augusta County Commonwealth’s Attorney Tim Martin offered a written apology Wednesday for accusing businessmen of supporting a smear campaign against Sheriff Donald Smith.

Martin came before the board earlier this month to publicly denounce a group of protesters who advocate for body cameras for Augusta County deputies. These protests began after a pair of officer-involved shootings by Augusta County deputies in May of 2021.

Martin said the group spreads misinformation about Smith, which leads their protests to extend beyond their claimed goals.

“These protests and the discussions in here; they’re not about body cameras,” Martin said at the Oct. 12 meeting. “What it’s been about is creating a record so that when they are finally moved against, they can claim retaliation. That’s it.”

During this address to the board, Martin named three local businessmen who he said supported the group.

“Those folks had been in the background doing business with these people and, in some ways, propping them up,” Martin said at the time. “That’s wrong. It never should have been done.”

Vice-Chair Butch Wells read a statement from Martin at Wednesday’s meeting apologizing for including Frank Root, Tom Sheets and Julian Moffett’s names in his presentation.

“They have each convinced me they support both our local law enforcement and our broader community,” Martin wrote.

At Wednesday’s meeting, Wayne Supervisor Scott Seaton offered a scathing rebuke of Martin’s actions, saying he displayed a lack of respect for the people of Augusta County.

“He has such disdain for people who are his constituents. How can he fairly treat these people in a court of law?” Seaton said. “If I can forgive Sean Webster, who killed my wife, I hope one day he can forgive these residents and remove his bitterness.

“To accuse businessmen of trying to destroy Augusta County — businessmen who pay significant taxes to Augusta County — that is ridiculous,” Seaton continued.

Seaton said Martin should know better than to levy allegations against residents without solid evidence.

Seaton also criticized some of his fellow board members for not supporting the purchase of body cameras in the county and for implementing rules into board meetings that dictate the length of the speaker’s time. The board voted on July 27 to limit speakers to three minutes — five if they represent a group — and require speakers to sign up no later than 30 minutes after the start of a meeting. Previously speakers had been allowed to speak without signing up.

“I have and will listen to any resident of my district and of Augusta County,” Seaton said. “I am not opposed to listening to people I disagree with on most subjects, unlike the majority of the board who voted to restrict the speech of every person who comes before the board by placing time limits on the speech and signing up to speak.”