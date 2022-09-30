Augusta County grants 8 percent car assessment reduction to help with tax bills

Pain in the car tax pocketbook will be a little less in Augusta County this year because of action by the Augusta County Board of Supervisors.

All county taxpayers will receive an 8 percent reduction in the assessed value of their vehicles, according to Augusta County Commissioner of the Revenue Jean Shrewsbury. She said car tax bills were mailed out this weekend.

Like every Virginia locality, assessed motor vehicles went rip dramatically this year on new and used cars in Augusta County. Shrewsbury said the most dramatic increases were on some models of Nissan Rogue. “Some of the Nissan Rogues went up 100 percent,” she said.

Augusta County has retained its $2.60 per $100 car tax rate. She said an informational slip is being put in each tax bill to explain the relief granted by the board of supervisors.

As for when car values will stabilize, Shrewsbury said vehicle valuation services are estimating the relief could come by 2024.