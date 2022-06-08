Augusta County moving forward on courthouse referendum

VERONA — The Augusta County Board of Supervisors are expected to approve a resolution Wednesday night that asks a circuit court judge to put the county courthouse referendum on the ballot in November.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed General Assembly legislation authorizing the referendum on May 27.

The referendum will include cost estimates of building a courthouse facility in Verona versus constructing a new courts facility on the site of the current Augusta County District Courts building in Staunton. County voters will have to approve one of the two options in November.

Augusta County Administrator Tim Fitzgerald said the county anticipates cost estimates on the two possibilities by early August from the architectural firm of Moseley Associates of Richmond.

But Fitzgerald said Tuesday that while open land exists for a new courts facility in Verona, construction in Staunton would present numerous issues. Those include demolition of the district courts building, the providing of temporary courts facilities during construction and the cost of the new facility.

Fitzgerald said the district court is located in a flood plain and the county would anticipate building a five-story building on the site. A three-story courts facility would be built in Verona.

Fitzgerald and members of the board of supervisors said the county has spent $1.2 million on architectural work to this point in response to the 2016 referendum where county voters rejected a courthouse move to Verona.

“The people spoke in 2016,” said Board of Supervisors Vice Chairman Butch Wells.

And he said Augusta County had explored several options for keeping the court facilities in Staunton.

“There was a hard effort to make this happen,” said Wells.

Wells said renovation and expansion of the current 1901 courts building was considered. But he said the demolition of buildings behind the current courthouse was rejected by the Historic Staunton Foundation.

Staunton Mayor Andrea Oakes said the demolition of the historic structures was also opposed by Staunton City Council.

“We wanted to preserve the integrity of downtown,” she said.

Another option was to purchase the Atlantic Union Bank building across the street and build new facilities on the site. Fitzgerald said the county was given an $8 million price tag for that idea. That option was shot down.

“The bank would not negotiate and the board could not negotiate an $8 million cost for a $2 million building that it would tear down,” Fitzgerald said.

The county administrator said Augusta County’s comprehensive plan for development dating back 1988 called for the moving of all county facilities to Verona.

To date, all county services except for court services are now in Verona, including the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.