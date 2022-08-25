Augusta County officials approve reduction in personal property taxes

VERONA — The Augusta County Board of Supervisors voted to offer citizens some relief on personal property taxes for the fiscal year on Wednesday night.

The board voted 5-2 to reduce the ratio at which they assess the personal property value to 92%. Before Wednesday’s meeting, the ratio was 100% of items loan value according to the J.D. Power Pricing guide, County Administrator Tim Fitzgerald explained.

The change comes after the county realized it would see an additional $1.9 million in revenue over the budgeted $2.4 million.

The county’s other two options presented by Fitzgerald were to leave the tax rate as it is and use the surplus revenue for unforeseen costs or reduce the personal property tax rate itself by 10 cents to $2.50.

Pastures Supervisor Pam Carter motioned for the board to bring the tax rate down, which Wayne Supervisor Scott Seaton seconded, but other board members opposed because of the process involved. Reducing the tax rate would have required an extension from the Virginia Department of Taxation as the deadline for the county’s property book is Sept. 1, and the county would need to hold public hearings advertising the rate.

“I feel like we have to do something to offer some relief to our citizens,” Carter said before the vote. “With the inflation costs, it’s very difficult for many people living paycheck-to-paycheck. When we were talking about covering some of those costs, we’ve got some money out there that could cover that. The recovery of delinquent taxes, that amount has been bringing in some revenue, as well as revenue recovery funds could help to offset some of the costs we’ve approved.”

The two dissenting votes on reducing the assessment ratio were South River Supervisor Jeff Slaven and Vice-Chairman Butch Wells. Slaven and Wells both expressed that they felt the tax rate was decided upon to provide things the citizens need.

“I think there’s a need for that money, and it’s being spent for the things that are providing for the citizens contributing to it,” Slaven said. “They expect those services. In order to provide them, we need to pay the bills. Our bills went up just like everybody else’s.”