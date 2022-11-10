Augusta County supervisors celebrate voters' decision to build courthouse in Verona

VERONA — Members of the Augusta County Board of Supervisors celebrated the results of election day, which saw county residents vote overwhelmingly to build a new county courthouse in Verona rather than Staunton.

With all non-provisional votes counted, 25,844 residents voted to build the new courthouse in Verona, good for over 86% of the vote. Tuesday’s election culminated a yearslong process — including a failed 2016 referendum — to centralize all county governmental services in Verona.

The supervisors expressed their gratitude to the residents for exercising their right to vote at Wednesday’s board meeting.

“Most of you would have no clue how many dead-end streets we ran down to get here,” Chairman Gerald Garber said. “Time and time again, it was like, ‘I don’t know where the exit is.’ We were there a lot of times. I can tell you on several occasions, it was like the air went out of this room when the board came to a crossroads. Almost everything we do can be changed at the next meeting or the next budget. Seldom do we do anything that’s for several lifetimes or generations. This is how important this was, and there were times when there were no easy decisions. We are very grateful for where we are tonight.”

Vice-Chair Butch Wells compared the feeling to the end of his law enforcement career.

“July 1, 2003, I retired as chief of police for the City of Staunton, and that morning when I woke up, it was like somebody had lifted a whole lot of weight off my shoulders. Well, this morning when I got up, I felt that same way,” Wells said. “That a whole lot of weight had been lifted off my shoulders. That’s how critical I think this decision was for Augusta County.”

North River supervisor Jeff Slaven referenced issues with Staunton City Council and said he hopes future interaction with surrounding localities will be better. Staunton City Council opposed moving the courthouse to Verona and refused to co-sign a county request to the Virginia General Assembly to hold the referendum this election.

“I suspect there is some bridge-building and fence-mending to be done,” Slaven said. “I hope some individuals look at where we’re at now — versus where we were at a year ago — and wished they played their cards differently. Maybe if we move forward in unified ways on other projects, lessons learned from this will make future boards easier to deal with our neighbors.”

The development of construction plans now begins for the $80 million, 126,000-square-foot building, with bids expected to come in late 2023 and an estimated opening date in 2025.

“The work is just beginning,” County Administrator Tim Fitzgerald said. “We’ve already started down the process of getting our ducks together.”