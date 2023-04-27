VERONA — The Augusta County Board of Supervisors approved a fiscal year 2024 budget Wednesday that doesn’t raise county taxes, but also fails to fund body and dash cameras for the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.,

Supervisors approved a county budget that maintains the 63 cents per $100 tax rate and is balanced.

The vote on the budget was 5-2, with no votes from Wayne District Supervisor Scott Seaton and Pastures District Supervisor Pam Carter. The supervisors voted 7-0 to keep the same tax rate.

But two supervisors changed their votes from a work session four weeks ago in voting for the budget that does not include the nearly $800,000 needed to fund the cameras. Supervisors had reached a tentative agreement by a 4-2 vote to include the cameras in the budget.

Middle River District Supervisor Gerald Garber and Beverley Manor District Supervisor Butch Wells had supported the one-cent tax increase to fund the cameras when the board met on March 27.

But the two supervisors decided not to support the funding on Wednesday night.

Wells, a former police chief in Staunton, said he had not received much feedback about the cameras from his constituents.

Wells said the looming costs of paying for the new Augusta County Courthouse weighed on his final decision, “It’s not that I don’t support the body and dash cameras,” he said. “But it is what can we afford?”

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office recently received accreditation, and Wells said he is convinced there is much support for the department from county residents.

Garber had recently listened to much constituent feedback about the body and dash cameras. He said the one-tax increase was not what constituents were talking about. But there were more people saying not to fund the cameras. “They had a lot of reasons for opposing them,” Garber said.

Before the final votes on the budget and tax rate, Seaton spoke of the importance of paying for the cameras. He said Sheriff Donald Smith had wanted the equipment since taking office seven years ago.

And Seaton said the body cameras on police helped with transparency with the recent school shootings in Nashville that killed six people. The police body cameras showed that police in Nashville responded to the shootings in three and a half minutes and killed the shooter.

Seaton also spoke of the support of country residents for body and dash cameras from a recent county survey.

Among speakers at Wednesday’s meeting, Stuarts Draft resident Randall Wolf expressed disappointment over the board’s decision.

Wolf said the cameras would “have benefited the citizens and the Sheriff’s Department.”