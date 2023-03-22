The Augusta County Board of Supervisors have agreed to receive applications for the recently vacated South River District seat until April 14.

South River District Supervisor Steve Morelli resigned on Monday, citing personal reasons.

During Wednesday night's meeting, County Administrator Tim Fitzgerald said a call for applicants would be posted on the county’s website later this week.

Fitzgerald said applicants must be age 18, residents of the South River District, and registered voters. According to Fitzgerald, applicants will be asked to submit a cover letter and resume.

The board is expected to consider the applicants to fill the remainder of Morelli’s term during the week of April 17. The term expires on Dec. 31.

At the request of Wayne District Supervisor Scott Seaton, the board voted 4-2 to hold the interviews with prospective South River candidates in an open session. Seaton said the public should be allowed to see the interviews in open sessions.

Fitzgerald said the board of supervisors have 45 days to choose a replacement for Morelli. After that, the Augusta County Circuit Court would decide on the replacement if none is picked.

Supervisors agreed that the final deliberations on replacing Morelli would be done in closed session following the interviews.

In previous situations, Fitzgerald said supervisors typically chose a replacement the same day they conducted interviews.