Augusta County to reevaluate domestic chicken ordinances

VERONA — The Augusta County Board of Supervisors will likely look at domestic chicken ordinances soon after discussions at the county’s ordinance committee meeting on Wednesday afternoon.

Pastures Supervisor Pam Carter, who is also a member of the ordinance committee, said the Board of Supervisors will look over proposed revisions in future work sessions.

The issues arose in August when a family approached Augusta County officials after receiving notice they violated the county’s code by owning four chickens without a permit.

The county’s code requires a permit for residentially-zoned households to own up to four chickens but offers neighbors the opportunity to voice opposition. If a neighbor opposes, the permit request is denied, and the resident will need to submit a special-use request.

James Burnett of Churchville and his family found themselves in this position when they received a notice from the Augusta County Community Development department letting them know a neighbor filed a complaint against the family’s four chickens.

“Because we have neighbors who don’t like looking at our chickens, there’s a risk that our permit will be rejected,” Burnett said at the board’s Aug. 24 meeting.

Burnett owns four chickens who produce eggs every day. He told the board in August that the chickens ease the rising costs of food in the country.

“Since when in America do I have to get permission from my neighbors to procure my own food?” Burnett asked the board. “It doesn’t sound like a lot to you all, but we get 10 dozen eggs a month. If we go and buy [organic eggs], it’s going to cost us eight bucks a dozen.”

The board members at the time indicated it was more of an oversight in the ordinance than an intentional choice.

“There’s a lot of ordinances to keep up with, and times are changing,” Carter said at the August meeting. “Sometimes we rely on citizens to let us know when things need to be changed or reevaluated.”