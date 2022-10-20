Augusta County Treasurer injured in weekend crash; condition improves

Augusta County Treasurer Richard Homes was seriously injured this past weekend in a two-vehicle accident in Augusta County.

The Virginia State Police said Homes, 71, was taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center with serious injuries after the accident happened on Saturday night on Shutterlee Mill Road, less than a mile north of Route 740/Homes Lane. As of Thursday afternoon, Homes was listed in good condition, said Eric Swenson, a University of Virginia Medical Center spokesman.

According to the accident report, a farm tractor was headed north on Shutterlee Mill Road about 7:23 p.m. and was towing a large piece of farm equipment with an extended width. The tractor was driven by Brendan J. Martin of Mount Solon. Martin was not injured.

Homes was driving a 2011 Ford Escape south on Shutterlee Mill Road. As the Ford Escape approached the tractor, the tractor pulled off the right side of the road to give the Ford Escape more space on the road to pass. The Ford Escape struck the farm equipment and spun around in the road.

The amber light to identify the widest parts of the towed equipment was not activated at the time of the crash, according to the state police.

The state police said no charges were placed and said alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

Homes has served as the Augusta County treasurer for two decades. He initially was elected to the constitutional office in 2003 when he defeated former Sen. Frank Nolen.