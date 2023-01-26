Augusta County treasurer to retire in March

Richard Homes, the treasurer of Augusta County for two decades, has notified the county he plans to retire at the end of March.

Homes, who suffered severe injuries in an October auto accident in Augusta County, told Augusta County Administrator Tim Fitzgerald and Board of Supervisors Chairman Mike Shull in a Jan. 20 letter of the need to retire after serving Augusta County for 44 years.

Homes said the injuries from the October accident had impacted his health “in many ways, which has resulted in my physicians recommending that I retire.”

The treasurer’s last day on the job is March 31, according to Mia Kivlighan, communications manager for Augusta County. After that, the chief judge of the 25th Judicial Circuit will appoint an interim treasurer, who will take office on April 1. Kivlighan said a new treasurer will be elected in November. Chap Goodwin is the presiding judge in the 25th Circuit and the presiding circuit judge in Augusta County.

Homes was injured in October when his 2011 Ford Escape was traveling on Shutterlee Mill Road in Augusta County. The vehicle was hit by a farm tractor carrying a large piece of farm equipment, according to the Virginia State Police. No charges were placed, and alcohol was not a factor in the accident, according to the state police.

Homes was taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.

Homes earned the office in 2003 when he defeated former Sen. Frank Nolen in the county election. Virginia treasurers are constitutional officers who collect tax revenue for the localities they serve.