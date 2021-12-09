Augusta County wants new courthouse referendum to be put before voters in November

VERONA — Augusta County supervisors voted Wednesday to seek a new referendum on a move of the county courthouse to a Verona facility from its current Staunton location.
The referendum would come only after the passage of special General Assembly legislation allowing the referendum in November 2022. Area General Assembly members have agreed to introduce the legislation.
Supervisors have worked since the November 2016 defeat of a referendum calling for a move of court facilities from Staunton to Verona. But the board acknowledged Wednesday night that all efforts to upgrade court facilities in Staunton had failed during the past five years.
“Since 2016, we have worked hard to build in the city,” said Augusta County Administrator Tim Fitzgerald. “There have been multiple studies and plans. We have run into questions, concerns and permitting problems.”
Supervisors said among the problems was an exorbitant price for the purchase of the Atlantic Union Bank building across from the existing courthouse, and the fact that the current District Court building is in a flood plain. The District Court building is located across from the current Augusta County Courthouse, a 1901 facility located on Johnson Street. Part of the plans included demolition of the District Court building and construction of a new court facility.
Fitzgerald said there is added urgency for Augusta County. A recent order from the 25th Judicial Circuit mandated an improvement of the county’s court facilities.
“We are under a show cause order to make courts safe and adequate,” Fitzgerald said.
Wayne District Supervisor Scott Seaton said the move to Verona, if approved, makes sense for multiple reasons.
“It saves taxpayers money now and in the future, and the sheriff would provide security for one building, not two,” he said. Fitzgerald estimates the savings in construction could be as much as $20 million.
The court order, signed in September by 25th Circuit Court Chief Judge Chap Goodwin, cites the county’s court facilities as “insecure, out of repair, or otherwise pose a danger to the health, welfare and safety or court employees or the public.”
The order commands the county to do the necessary work to make court facilities safe and secure.
Seaton said the change would also benefit Staunton. Under a memorandum of understanding between Augusta County and Staunton, the current county property that includes the court facilities and other properties on Johnson and Augusta streets would be conveyed to the city of Staunton. Supervisors unanimously passed a resolution in favor of the memorandum on Wednesday. Staunton City Council was to vote on the memorandum Thursday night.
Pastures District Supervisor Pam Carter said it would be the job of the county and its citizens to educate one another about the potential move to Verona. “We need the citizens to communicate facts,” she said.
Board of Supervisors Chairman Gerald Garber said the longer the wait, the more costly the courthouse construction would be.
“It is costing us $2 million a year to wait,” he said.
Not all who spoke at Wednesday’s meeting, agreed with the potential changes.
Randall Wolf, a Stuarts Draft resident, said the overwhelming 2016 county vote to keep the court facilities in Staunton should be honored.
“You have an obligation to get this done in Staunton,” he said. Wolf also urged the supervisors to be more transparent. But supervisors said the memorandum between the county and Staunton was a product of both governments, and had urgency because of the September court order.
Dave Zimmerman of Verona said the move, if successful, “would be cheaper, better for security and for the safety” of law enforcement involved in court cases.