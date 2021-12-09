Augusta County wants new courthouse referendum to be put before voters in November

Fitzgerald said there is added urgency for Augusta County. A recent order from the 25th Judicial Circuit mandated an improvement of the county’s court facilities.

“We are under a show cause order to make courts safe and adequate,” Fitzgerald said.

Wayne District Supervisor Scott Seaton said the move to Verona, if approved, makes sense for multiple reasons.

“It saves taxpayers money now and in the future, and the sheriff would provide security for one building, not two,” he said. Fitzgerald estimates the savings in construction could be as much as $20 million.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The court order, signed in September by 25th Circuit Court Chief Judge Chap Goodwin, cites the county’s court facilities as “insecure, out of repair, or otherwise pose a danger to the health, welfare and safety or court employees or the public.”

The order commands the county to do the necessary work to make court facilities safe and secure.