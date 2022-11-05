Augusta Courthouse referendum has urgency but lacks controversy of previous one

VERONA — There is an added urgency about next week’s Augusta County referendum that asks voters to decide whether to build a county courthouse in Staunton or build in Verona.

Six years ago, voters rejected moving the courthouse to Verona. But this time, Augusta County is under a judicial order to improve the safety and security of its court facilities.

“In 2016, people thought a no vote meant doing nothing,” said Augusta County Administrator Tim Fitzgerald. “This time we need to do something.”

Fitzgerald thinks voters understand the debate is no longer about the 1901 Augusta County Courthouse in Staunton. The building’s deficiencies are such that it is no longer viable as a future courthouse.

“We can’t do enough renovations to the existing courthouse,” said Fitzgerald, who said future plans for the existing Staunton courthouse would be unveiled at a later date. The administrator said the county never intended to simply abandon the existing courthouse. The building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

“We spent $250,000 for a new copper roof,” Fitzgerald said of the current courthouse.

The cost of a new 126,000-square-foot courthouse is significant in either Staunton or Verona. Preliminary estimates from Moseley Architects are that the courthouse construction in Verona would cost $80 million, and $104 million in Staunton.

The added costs in Staunton include the county paying $15 million for temporary court facilities in Verona while building on the site of the current District Courts building in Staunton. The District Courts building would also have to be demolished. The county has land in Verona and could continue holding court in Staunton while a Verona courthouse is built.

Moseley Architects has estimated that a Verona courthouse would be ready by September 2025. A Staunton courthouse would not be ready for occupancy until May 2027.

The county has reached out to citizens through informational sessions, details about the project on the county website and through individual supervisors holding meetings in the county’s seven magisterial districts.

Fitzgerald said Pastures District Supervisor Pam Carter has held about 10 meetings in her district to explain the courthouse project.

Once next week’s referendum vote is in Fitzgerald said the county would immediately begin work with Moseley Architects on the final design. “We would move to develop construction plans,” he said. If all goes according to plan, the courthouse project could be ready for bids by late 2023.

Fitzgerald said efforts would be made to decrease the preliminary cost of construction. “We hope to get the numbers down,” said Fitzgerald, who said the county will also work to assure that the building is constructed to last and has the right mechanical system.

Augusta County has previously said the courthouse construction would be funded through 30-year bonds. The county has said no determination has been made on the impact of the project on county taxes.

Talk of a new courthouse at a different location was contentious six years ago. This time, Fitzgerald hasn’t heard near the resistance and neither has Augusta County Board of Supervisors Chairman Gerald Garber.

“I never get overconfident but there has been very little negative reaction,” said Garber. He is cautiously optimistic county residents will vote for the move to Verona. Garber said if there is opposition to a Verona move he believes opponents “wouldn’t say it out loud.”