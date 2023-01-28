Augusta Fire-Rescue given approval for new heavy squad truck

VERONA — Augusta County Fire-Rescue was given approval Wednesday to purchase a new heavy squad truck needed for various emergency and rescue scenarios for $1.736 million.

Although county supervisors voted 6-1 to approve the lone bid for the vehicle by Atlantic Emergency Solutions/Pierce Manufacturing, the truck will not be delivered to the county for 28 months, according to Augusta County Fire-Rescue Chief Greg Schacht.

Supervisors recently expressed concern about receiving only one bid for the project. However, Augusta County employees told supervisors that several hundred vendors had access to the potential bid.

Beverley Manor District Supervisor Butch Wells said he had consulted with the county’s attorney about the legality of one bid and was assured of the validity.

South River District Supervisor Steve Morelli said the deliberations on the equipment did not reflect how the board feels about fire-rescue. He said supervisors “care greatly” about the job the workers do and want to support them.

Schacht said the truck would replace an aging truck the county uses that is difficult to find replacement parts for. The new truck could be used for emergency purposes such as rescues.