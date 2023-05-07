It’s been less than two weeks since the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office learned it would not receive funding for body and dash cameras for deputies in the 2024 budget.

The Augusta County Board of Supervisors reversed an earlier decision and opted not to increase real estate taxes by a penny to pay for the cameras.

But Sheriff Donald Smith said his agency’s work doesn’t change because the cameras were not funded. And the failure of the county to pay the $758,000 for the first year of a cameras contract is not a new development. Smith has asked the Augusta County Board of Supervisors and State Compensation Board to fund the cameras since he took office in 2016.

“Technology is a good resource for the county and the office, but it is expensive, and you have to pay for it,” Smith said.

And the personnel required for the cameras included at least one additional Sheriff’s deputy and an attorney with the Augusta County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office.

What has been agreed on by Augusta County is millions to fund a new state-of-the-art radio system that will include the Waynesboro and Staunton police departments. In addition, the radio system will serve fire and rescue dispatch and the Sheriff’s Office. Still, approval of that will require at least two years for the radio system to operate. Deputy Augusta County Administrator Jennifer Whetzel said the county’s portion of the radio project is $9 million. Funding comes from the county’s capital budget.

The current radio system is dysfunctional and outmoded, according to Smith. “It’s a problem out in the county,” he said. “Problems with the radio are an officer and safety issue. It’s been the number one priority for the last several years.”

There are also the issues of deputy salaries and patrol vehicles. There is a 5 percent raise in the county budget for deputies starting Jan. 1. And the Sheriff’s Office has 12 new patrol vehicles that must be outfitted with emergency equipment.

“I’m trying to get better salaries and better insurance. That is what today’s law enforcement wants,” Smith said. He points to the University of Virginia Police Department, which has a $55,000 starting salary and complete insurance coverage.

And while the body and dash cameras are essential, they still sit down on the list of priorities for the Sheriff’s Office.

Smith said public feedback has been split on the supervisors’ decision not to fund the cameras. “Some people welcomed the tax increase, and some are furious. It’s all over the place,” he said.

But in the end, cameras or no cameras, the work of investigating drug and violent crime offenses continues.

“Nothing changes for me,” Smith said. “We’ll do the job and be as transparent as possible.”