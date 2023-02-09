VERONA — Augusta County residents living in rural residential districts of the county are now the recipients of a revised ordinance on raising chickens.

County supervisors voted 5-2 Wednesday night to revise the ordinance allowing for raising chickens in rural residential areas. John Wilkinson, Augusta County’s director of community development, said most rural residential developments in the county live on lots of five acres or more.

Under the changes passed Wednesday, the owner of a lot with two acres but less than five acres can have up to six chickens. Those property owners with lots of five acres or more are allowed 12 chickens. Before the revision, rural residential property owners were limited to four chickens.

Wilkinson said that the rural residential property owners must pay a one-time $25 permit fee to Augusta County to raise the chickens.

The chickens can be raised only for domestic purposes, meaning the property owner cannot sell the eggs or the chicken meat.

That provision was disputed Wednesday night by Augusta County resident Jeremy Nance. Nance told supervisors that the “price of eggs is going through the roof” and said county residents could supplement their grocery costs by selling eggs the chickens produce in the rural residential areas.

“A lot of people are out of jobs,” said Nance, who said he understands the need for regulations.

Supervisors also included a provision in the ordinance that requires rural residential chicken owners to notify the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services if there have been three or more unexplained chicken deaths in 48 hours.

The changes approved Wednesday night take effect immediately. Supervisors did discuss a grace period for implementing the revised ordinance but decided to go ahead with immediate implementation.

Wilkinson said before 2017, chickens and pigs were not allowed in rural residential districts. The revised ordinance approved Wednesday “offers a little more flexibility and increases the number of birds,” he said.