House District 24 Del. Ellen Campbell announced Monday she will seek the new House District 36 seat.

Campbell, who succeeded her husband Ronnie after his death in December by winning a special election in January, formally announced her bid for the seat. The newly configured district includes Waynesboro, Staunton and part of Augusta County.

Ellen Campbell said she is “humbled and honored for the opportunity to seek and represent the district I was born, raised, and currently work and live in.”

She said her priorities remain the same. “I will work tirelessly and focus on solutions that will lower tax burdens on our citizens, provide public safety, restore common sense in our educational system, support agriculture, and protect our constitutional rights, and I hope to gain your support this election cycle.’

Originally from Augusta County, Ellen Campbell currently lives in Raphine. The weekend retirement of House District 20 Del. John Avoli clears the way for Campbell to earn the Republican nomination for District 36. A primary would be scheduled in June.