Candidate makes second bid for Waynesboro City Council

Jim Wood hopes his second foray into electoral politics will be different.

He ran for Waynesboro City Council two years ago, seeking the at-large seat during the height of the pandemic. Wood spoke in favor of Second Amendment sanctuaries in 2020, and his impassioned speeches “hit a nerve for folks in Waynesboro who asked me to run.”

Wood ran a strong race, but lost to incumbent at-large Councilman Terry Short. The challenger won each city voting ward, but lost by a substantial margin in the absentee column. Overall, Short garnered nearly 57 percent of the vote to Wood’s nearly 43 percent. Since 2020, Wood has been a regular at Waynesboro City Council Council meetings and has offered a weekly podcast airing his conservative views.

Wood has entered the City Council picture again, becoming a candidate for the Ward D seat in November. The seat is currently held by Councilman Sam Hostetter, who is likely to seek a second term. The Waynesboro Republican Committee has nominated Wood for the Ward D seat, according to Committee Chairman Dwight Williams.

Williams described Wood and Ward C Republican nominee Jeremy Sloat as men “of impeccable character” and as people who “have a heart for serving their community.”

The message Wood has is simple but direct. He wants common sense to return to local government. The council’s decision in late April to fund Sunset Park was one example.

“We have plenty of things that need to be addressed before we put money in a new park,” he said. Just over $2 million of the nearly $2.5 million cost of the park is being funded by American Rescue Plan money.

Wood wants a pay upgrade for city police and wants to see a vigorous return to recruiting manufacturing rather than relying on retail and restaurant revenues to fund the city budget.

“It’s great to have so much retail and restaurants. But we need a good balance of manufacturing along with retail,” he said. “Until someone goes out and recruits, we will stay a bedroom community for Charlottesville”

Wood is aware of efforts to pay local police more, but said the city needs to pay officers enough “so we can make it inviting to get people from other jurisdictions.” Now, Wood said “we hire, vet and train a police officer and other departments poach them.”

The city has upgraded salaries for police, increasing the starting pay from $35,000 to $44,000 during the past two years. An initiative has also started to provide officers with vehicles they can take home.

The 56-year-old Wood is a native of Dickenson County. His military service includes time with the 82nd Airborne Division and 29th Infantry Division and a 17-month deployment to Iraq that ended in 2008. He currently serves at the store manager for Nuckols Gun Works in Staunton and is pursuing a degree in history from Liberty University. He is also a certified firearms instructor.

Two years ago Wood had difficulty campaigning because of the pandemic. This year he anticipates an aggressive campaign that will be limited to just Ward D, the district he is seeking to represent.

“This campaign will be completely different,” he said. “It will be a lot freer to move around, meet with people and do events.”

Wood is hoping his practical approach to governing will prevail this time. “If we ran our households the way the city runs their budget we would be homeless,” he said.