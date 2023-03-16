Chris Head became involved in politics more than a decade ago as a Virginia business owner, seeking to cut regulations that created obstacles for him and others.

Now, after nearly a dozen years representing Botetourt and Roanoke counties in the Virginia General Assembly, Head is seeking the new Senate District 3 seat. He announced his Republican candidacy a year ago, and his first television ads are set to run in Harrisonburg and Roanoke this week.

Elected to the General Assembly in 2011, Head and his wife own two franchises in Roanoke and Lynchburg of Home Instead, an in-home care program for seniors. Head is 60 and a University of Georgia graduate.

If elected, Head would represent Waynesboro, Staunton and part of Augusta County in District 3. His first television ads highlight the support of Virginia values that include Second Amendment support, defense of life, and “fighting liberal tax-and-spend policies that have gotten us into this mess.”

Head is concerned that Virginia has a $3.5 billion budget surplus, indicating he believes that the General Assembly is taxing “too much of the people’s money.”

“We need to be judicious,” he said of state spending. “We need to pay teachers, make sure law enforcement is appropriately funded and that roads are paved,” he said of the core functions of state government.

Head is cognizant of the vast Senate district he wishes to represent, stretching from Roanoke to Waynesboro. He said the 11 localities in the district have unique concerns that are important to each. But he said the core values on foundational issues are “largely the same” across the district.

According to Head, Senate District 3 has many assets that include “a vibrant arts community” and higher education in Lexington, Staunton, Harrisonburg and Roanoke.

Head is humble about the possibility of representing the Senate district. “It is important that everyone gets a voice,” he said.

Head has spent time in Waynesboro in the past couple of weeks. He introduced Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares when the attorney general spoke in Waynesboro last week. And Head campaign workers went door-to-door meeting Waynesboro voters this past weekend.

So far, Head is the lone Republican candidate for Senate District 3. However, there has yet to be a final word from veteran Augusta County Sen. Emmett Hanger about his plans.

Hanger, R-Mount Solon, is pondering a bid for Senate District 3 but would have to move to the Waynesboro-Staunton area to run.

Should he do so, Hanger would run against Head in the June 20 Republican primary.

Democrat Jade Harris of Glasgow also seeks the seat in Senate District 3.