Chris Johnson elected Waynesboro's newest sheriff

While disappointed in the outcome, which he said is sometimes just a part of life, Shaver was proud of the campaign he ran and the folks who helped him make it to No. 2.

“We ran a clean campaign,” Shaver said. “I didn’t talk bad about my opponent [and] made sure that all the people who helped me kept everything clean. Actually, both of us did that. It worked out pretty good.”

As for what’s next for Shaver, he didn’t have a definite answer following his loss at the polls.

“I’ve got a lot of thinking to do,” Shaver said. “We’ll see if I’m going to stay or go.”

As for Johnson, Shaver has nothing but respect and high hopes for him.

“I think he’ll do a fine job,” Shaver said. “I’m sure it’s going to be a learning curve for him, but he’s young and upcoming. He’s got a good head on his shoulders. He’ll do a fine job.”

Doing a fine job in the Waynesboro Sheriff’s Office is something that Johnson is ecstatic for.

He’s ready for day one in his dream job.

Johnson said the first thing he wants to achieve once he’s in office is to begin to get to know his fellow officers within the sheriff’s department.