Chris Johnson elected Waynesboro's newest sheriff

For the first time since 1974, Waynesboro’s sheriff will not have the name Joe Harris.
Seeing as both father and son held the position, the city’s newly elected man for the job would be the first sheriff in the city with a different name for the first time in 47 years.
That man turned out to be candidate Chris Johnson, who easily won Waynesboro’s sheriff election with a total of 4,873 total votes to candidate Jessie Shaver’s 2,487.
The race for Waynesboro sheriff was held Tuesday night between Shaver, the long-time K-9 officer, and Johnson, the fresh-faced Waynesboro native, with the winner replacing long-time Sheriff Joe Harris Jr. after 21 years of service.
“Both of them are wonderful people,” Shaver said. “Both of them did an excellent job. You couldn’t [have] asked for better sheriffs.”
The 58-year-old Shaver has been with the Waynesboro Police Department for 31 years and is the senior crime scene technician for the WPD, but is arguably best known for his work as a K-9 Department Officer — a position he’s held for 21 years.
Over the course of Shaver’s career with the K-9 program, the city has seized more than a cumulative $3 million of illegal narcotics.
Shaver had promised that he would bring “integrity, leadership and experience” to the position.
On the other side of the ballot was the 28-year-old Johnson, who had wanted to be Waynesboro’s sheriff since his first day on the force back in the mid-2010s.
A native of the city, he’s been with the WPD for seven years.
Johnson became a hostage negotiations team member for the force after becoming an officer for the department. He also teaches new recruits out of the academy at Weyers Cave, as well as others at the Waynesboro Police Department, as a taser instructor and an ASP instructor.
Primarily, however, Johnson is a field training officer for the department.
While 30 years younger than his opponent, Johnson saw his age as a unique characteristic for his campaign, as he had the chance to bring “humble, young, fresh eyes” into office and bridge together all residents of the city, both young and old.
He said he simply wanted to just give back to the community that helped raise him any way he could should he be elected.
And now, he gets the chance to do just that as Waynesboro’s new sheriff.
“It feels amazing,” Johnson said. “My ultimate goal was to become sheriff of Waynesboro — the city I was born and raised in. [I] want to impact my community, so putting all that hard work in to make it happen means a lot.”
While disappointed in the outcome, which he said is sometimes just a part of life, Shaver was proud of the campaign he ran and the folks who helped him make it to No. 2.
“We ran a clean campaign,” Shaver said. “I didn’t talk bad about my opponent [and] made sure that all the people who helped me kept everything clean. Actually, both of us did that. It worked out pretty good.”
As for what’s next for Shaver, he didn’t have a definite answer following his loss at the polls.
“I’ve got a lot of thinking to do,” Shaver said. “We’ll see if I’m going to stay or go.”
As for Johnson, Shaver has nothing but respect and high hopes for him.
“I think he’ll do a fine job,” Shaver said. “I’m sure it’s going to be a learning curve for him, but he’s young and upcoming. He’s got a good head on his shoulders. He’ll do a fine job.”
Doing a fine job in the Waynesboro Sheriff’s Office is something that Johnson is ecstatic for.
He’s ready for day one in his dream job.
Johnson said the first thing he wants to achieve once he’s in office is to begin to get to know his fellow officers within the sheriff’s department.
“I want to get to know the guys that work with me, not work for me,” Johnson said. “I’m not going to go in there and act like I’m better than anybody. We’re going to work together as a team and be a family. We’re a small department. They [have] got to know that they can trust me and I trust them.”
He’s also excited to use his election as a platform to inspire kids in Waynesboro that no matter what life’s circumstances are, anything and everything can be accomplished with a little hard work.
“That’s one of the things I ran on was having a community outreach program for the youth so we can have those connections with them and show them that if I did it, you can do it and you can do it even bigger than I can,” Johnson said. “Hopefully they see that I achieved this and I want them to do everything better than I did.”
This mindset is also the same that he has for the residents of his home city, as well, as he couldn’t thank them enough for their collective support at the polls.
“I don’t take that for granted,” Johnson said. “Everybody that voted [for] me, that meant the world to me. I work for them and I’m going to have an open door policy at the Waynesboro City Sheriff’s Office. We’ll do everything we can to help you.”