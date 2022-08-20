City eyes infrastructure grant for Nature’s Crossing

Waynesboro City Council will consider a resolution Monday to apply for a nearly $7 million grant for critical infrastructure at the city’s Nature Crossing Technology Center.

City Economic Development and Tourism Director Greg Hitchin said the application would be made to the Virginia Economic Development Partnership for the business ready site program grant. The grant requires a 25 percent match from the city, but expenses incurred at Nature’s Crossing by the city over the past five years can be used.

Hitchin said the grant would be used for on-site water and wastewater systems at Nature’s Crossing. And he said if successful in getting the grant, the work could be completed at the same time VDOT is wrapping up construction on connector road between exits 94 and 96 on Interstate 64 that would serve as the main access road for Nature’s Crossing.

If all goes well, Nature’s Crossing would become a tier 4 economic development site by mid to late 2025. “Tier 4 makes an extremely viable site” for economic development, according to Hitchin.

The 170-acre industrial park is located at the southwest corner of I-64 exit 96 and Delphine Avenue. The city purchased the land in 2012.

Hitchin said the property is zoned partially for light industrial and the remainder for heavy industrial.

“It (the property) would be extremely marketeable for rail manufacturing,” said Hitchin, who said the property could have a manufacturer who has materials shipped in by rail and finished products shipped out.

“Rail running through the property is a huge asset,” Htichin said.

Waynesboro City Council meets Monday night at 7 at the Yancey Municipal Building.