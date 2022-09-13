City, Port Republic neighborhood anxious make action plan work

If there was one conclusion about an action plan on Waynesboro’s Port Republic Road neighborhood Monday night, it was not to let the plan accumulate dust.

Moving forward with the plan was the consensus among Waynesboro city officials, Waynesboro City Council and members of the Port Republic Road Historical & Community Association.

An action plan unveiled to Waynesboro City Council Monday with three principal goals of preservation, reinvestment and quality of life, emerged from the work of the community association and a Charlottesville-based consultant, EPR.

Whether it was communicating about the rich history of the Black neighborhood that flourished after the Civil War, or building a community garden, the ideas for improvement are diverse and are not likely to happen overnight. City investment and federal block grant money could be used to achieve some of the goals.

Waynesboro City Councilman Terry Short said it is important to determine “how to keep the momentum going and put ideas into action. There is nothing worse than a plan sitting on a shelf.”

Short said he hopes the plan reinforces the city’s commitment to the Port Republic Road neighborhood.The councilman said he would like to see a line item in the city’s next budget for the neighborhood.

But he said it is important to focus on getting something accomplished first instead of targeting all of the recommendations contained in the three goals.

Jeanie McCutcheon, vice president of the Port Republic Road Historical & Community Association and co-owner of McCutcheon and Jones Funeral Home, said the plan is a blend of “things we can do personally and things the city can do.”

Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the Port Republic Road neighborhood is north of downtown Waynesboro and west of the South River. After the Civil War, African Americans settled in the neighborhood, and it later became home to churches such as Pleasant View United Methodist Church and Shiloh Baptist Church. The neighborhood also housed the Rosenwald School, an African American school during segregation.

Leslie Tate, Waynesboro’s director of community development, said the neighborhood declined during the latter part of the 20th century.

Under the goal of reinvestment, the plan recommends street projects and business development to lead the way to the future while also respecting the past of the neighborhood.

And the quality of life goal can be partially met with better maintenance of properties in the Port Republic Road neighborhood and establishment of both a community garden and a historic garden.

Amy Tillerson-Brown, a history professor and dean for the college for women at Mary Baldwin University and board member of the community association, told Waynesboro City Council that discussion about an action plan started in 2013.

“I’m happy to see this much coming to fruition,” she said.

Tillerson-Brown said it is important to continue the recent progress. She said, “I don’t want to be before you in 2033 singing the same old song.”

Tillerson-Brown said it may mean going back to the neighborhood’s residents to see what part of the plan’s goals should be accomplished first.

As a history professor, Tillerson-Brown said she thinks documenting Port Republic Road’s history would be an important first step. She said accomplishing that goal in a digital format or app would help to make the history accessible.

But she said day-to-day quality of life in Port Republic is perhaps most important.