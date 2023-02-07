Waynesboro’s real estate assessment has been finished, and values have surged by an average increase of 29.5 percent, according to a release late Tuesday from the city.

The assessment notices were mailed to city residents on Tuesday.

The release also speaks to the potential impact on city taxpayers. The city is beginning to plan the 2023-24 budget and said that “city council members and the city administration are sensitive to the tax implications that assessment increases have for individuals, families, and businesses in Waynesboro.”

The release further says that Waynesboro City Council “wants residents to know that they will be considering the assessments as they adopt a budget. More specifically, city council does not anticipate adopting a budget in which the full impact of the increased assessments is realized.”

City residents concerned about their assessment have several options. The options include:

» If you believe your property has been erroneously assessed, contact the Waynesboro City Assessor’s Office to initiate an appeal. Information about this process is provided on the notice of reassessment.

» If you are an elderly or disabled property owner, you may qualify for tax relief under the City Elderly and Disabled Tax Relief Program. Contact the Commissioner of the Revenue’s office for specific qualifications.

» Follow the city’s budget process, which includes public hearings about the budget, the tax rates and the general reassessment. Information about the budget and the process for adoption will be periodically posted on the city’s website.