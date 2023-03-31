The mailing coming to voters in the new Senate District 3 this week sure looks like a campaign one for veteran Shenandoah Valley Sen. Emmett Hanger.

But after 27 years in the Virginia Senate, Hanger is still trying to decide whether to seek the seat in the district that includes Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County. He has less than a week to declare his Republican candidacy.

Hanger told Cardinal News on Thursday he could wait until Thursday's deadline before deciding. Hanger, R-Mount Solon, said he wants to see what kind of response he receives from the mailing. The mailing has a QR code and asks recipients to scan the code and complete an issues survey. The News Virginian reached out to Hanger Friday but could not contact him.

The mailing touts Hanger’s “honest conservative leadership” and guiding principles. Among the issues Hanger promises to continue working for are lower taxes, protecting families and the right to life, defending Second Amendment rights, bringing high-speed internet to rural Virginia, expanding Interstate 81 and improving safety, and keeping politics out of the classroom.

Hanger, 74, has repeatedly said he wants to remain in the Virginia Senate. But to run for Senate District 3, he must establish residence there. That would likely mean a move to another part of Augusta County, Staunton or Waynesboro.

Delegate Chris Head, R-Botetourt, has previously announced his candidacy to run in Senate District 3. And television campaign ads for Head have been running for the past two weeks.

When interviewed by The News Virginian two weeks ago, Head spoke of his concerns about Virginia's $3.5 billion budget surplus. Head, R-Botetourt, said he was concerned that taxes could be too high in the commonwealth.

If Head and Hanger face one another for the Senate District 3 Republican nomination, it would be in the June 20 Republican primary.